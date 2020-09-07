Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler
Pioneer Foods has launched an investigation after glass particles were discovered in cans of Liqui Fruit.
According to Eyewitness News, the batch of the red grape flavoured drink was recalled after three consumers found small shards of glass in the drink.
“The investigation as to the root cause and extent of the issue is underway but as a precautionary measure, we are conducting a product recall of a particular single batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans,” Pioneer Foods said in a statement on Sunday.
Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler for her take on this.
It's very emotive. You can imagine in terms of contamination of food glass shards, particles or pieces of whatever form of glass is probably the one that's going to make consumers go uh! because of the thought of this glass passing down your throat, or even worse that of your child.Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
It's obviously got to be taken very seriously. This recall was announced late on Saturday night for the press release by the National Consumer Commission, who have to be informed of all voluntary recourse by the manufacturer.Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Essentially it's just one batch of 330ml cans of Liqui Fruit grape juice and there as far as I know now three consumers who reported it, no injuries according to Pioneer. They qualify it by saying as far as they are aware no one was hurt but as a precautionary measure - they always say that- they are withdrawing the entire batch.Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Listen below for the full interview...
