Sanral lost more than R640-million during lockdown 'and can't maintain roads'





The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says revenue collection through tolled roads dropped tremendously during the national lockdown.

In an interview with EWN, the roads agency’s CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma said the agency lost more than R640 million has there were fewer cars on the highway which meant fewer cars went through the gantries.

Mandy Wiener on #702MiddayReport chats to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the matter.

Sanral lost over R640 million due to the lockdown and this will affect us as motorists. It says not only does it not have money, it says it can't maintain the existing infrastructure. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She says there is still no finality where the e-tolls are concerned, seven years after the gantries were put up.

