Cancel culture: What I am comfortable with is that no one is beyond redemption





Independent journalist and former editor of The Mercury and The Witness Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya joined Azania Mosaka to discuss on whether there is a place for "cancel culture" as many people have been falling into this trap from international stars such as talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres to our local stars such as musician Sjava and Model Bianca Schoombee among many.

Cancel culture refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive where to which they end up being generally discussed on social media in the form of group shaming according to the site "pop culture".

Moya explained that he has serious issues with culture as it sometimes has a long-term impact on people or companies rather than trying to resolve the situation at hand by engaging or educating each other.

He argued that this culture has somehow forced people to dig up people's past to even when they made mistakes as children not considering room for redemption.

I have serious issues with cancel culture and its a long-term impact on issues rather than trying to resolve them. It just simply wants to cancel people and not engage with the person. Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, Independent journalist and former editor of The Mercury and The Witness

It does not have room for redemption, if you go to prison you say you have served time but if you get cancelled in terms of this culture there is no rehabilitation for you. Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya, Independent journalist and former editor of The Mercury and The Witness

Moya argues that cancel culture, whether intentional or not, has forced people to have one point and see things homogenously because people have become scared to look at things differently due to fear of protecting the person being cancelled or being cancelled.

Moya added that he too does believe that people who have done wrong must be punished and placed on the right track but also argued that he believed that there is nobody or no company that is beyond redemption.

Listen below for the full interview ...