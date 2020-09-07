Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report
Former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona gave evidence at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. It heard how Matona was abruptly suspended from Eskom on 11 March 2015 after a board meeting where he was allegedly asked to recuse himself.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane joined the Afternoon Drive where she explained that Matona discovered for the first time today that a board resolution that set up an inquiry into Eskom and also suspended him was not drafted by the board.
On the 9th of March and at that meeting he was then asked to recuse himself, so the resolution comes before a board that has not sat even once but it speaks to a huge extent at the performance of Eskom and how the CEO must then step aside.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)
Listen below for the full interview ...
