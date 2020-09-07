SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement
The South African Human Rights Commission has stepped int the Clicks hair advertisement issue. John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Commissioner Andre gaum for more.
The commission has noted with concern the advertisement placed by Clicks. We registered our own initiative and wrote a letter today not only to Clicks but also to Unilever as well as the person who is apparently responsible for this advertisement.Andre Gaum, Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Hair carries with it a history of trauma. Remember the notorious pencil test during the Apartheid years and the world over people were socialised to believe that the ideal version of women are white women with straight flowing hair. This has damaged the self-worth of black women and girls tremendously.Andre Gaum, Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
This is quite a serious matter and although we have noted the apology from the Clicks Group CEO, the commission wants to understand the measures taken by Clicks to guard against such acts in the future and other accountability and sensitivity he company intends to take.Andre Gaum, Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Listen below for the full interview...
