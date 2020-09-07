Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has from 4pm ramped up load shedding to stage two, with it set to last until 10pm.
The utility said level one load shedding will then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.
This pattern of load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday.
The utility said technicians were still working on bringing back online a number of units that had failed.
Eskom introduced load shedding again last week Tuesday, even ramping it up to level 4 later in the week, as it battled with breakdowns at various power stations.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2
