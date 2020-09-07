It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya





The Democratic Alliance's (DA) head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, federal executive chair Helen Zille and the party’s national spokespersons Refiloe Nt’sekhe and Solly Malatsi gave feedback to the media on its values and principles as well as its socio-economic policies ahead of its federal congress set for next month.

The main resolutions from the conference included the party’s policy on economic justice, which rejected economic inclusion based on race although recognising apartheid legacies.

Ngwenya joined the Afternoon drive show explaining that they want a policy that looks addresses all the drivers of the economic exclusion and envisioned a society where opportunity was broadly available to all.

We don’t just focus on income, there are a number of interventions that we look at. We look at unemployment, we look at education, we look at healthcare, we look at mobility cost and also access the difficulty of wealth and equality. Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance head of policy

It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers and it says all of these things in totality are really what drives economic exclusion. Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance head of policy

It's difficult to build wealth when you don’t have income. Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance head of policy

The party will now prepare for its federal congress in October where new leaders will be elected.

