Not to see me as black, you take away a huge component of my identity - Maimane
Following a two day virtual policy conference over the weekend, the Democratic Alliance resolved that it will champion policies of redress without being racially-specific.
The party has adopted non-racialism as its policy, doing away with race as a proxy for disadvantage.
RELATED: It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya
One SA Movement leader and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane says there is a misconception that sits within certain quarters that says that anyone who identifies race leads to racism and those are two separate issues.
Our history as a country is born out of racial injustice and oppression. It is a systemic process to which we require all South Africans black and white to work together towards addressing. Therefore even in the Constitution provision, is that South Africa shall belong to all who live in it black and white.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
To me to take away the identity of someone and say that you don't see that I am black as an argument, is to take away a huge component of my identity and the history of this country. It is the inability to try and resolve and address the apartheid special legacy.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
He says the last years under government has not worked to reimagine a new society that is inclusive.
But that doesn't mean that the pain doesn't exist or the inequality doesn't exist. As black and white citizens, we need to be able to elect people directly who can represent us in Parliament so that we can reform the political system.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
Maimane says he fully accepts that the will be black South Africans who refuse to work with white South Africans and visa versa, however those are in the minority of citizens.
It's not a question of one race against another, it is for all South Africans to work together to redress the challenges of the past and build one South Africa for all.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
He questions why it is for many black senior leaders in the Democratic Alliance are exiting.
I can imagine that there are many senior black leaders in the DA that are facing charges and selective leaks of information to make the environment toxic.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
Listen below to the full conversation:
