[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen

Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen

After a matric pupil's phone was stolen, his classmates donated money to buy him a new phone.

Watch the moment when his classmate gives him the phone:

