[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen
Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen
After a matric pupil's phone was stolen, his classmates donated money to buy him a new phone.
Watch the moment when his classmate gives him the phone:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
