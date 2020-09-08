[WATCH] 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital
11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital
Social media is talking after a video of a 11-year-old driving his sick grandmother to the hospital goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
