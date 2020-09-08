'The idea is to instil the fear of God not only for me but other journalists'





Award winning Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was released on bail last week from the country’s maximum-security prison.

Chin’ono was arrestted back in July after publishing a series of investigations on allegations of corruption within the Zimbabwean government.

Chin’ono explained on the Clement Manyathela show that he was held in a prison cell with 42 other people in a space meant for to accompany sixteen. The prison cell had no water and one open toilet with no social distancing and no masks.

Prisoners are packed like sardines, there is no social distancing and prisoners have no masks. There is an outbreak of COVID-19 and the prison hospitals have no medication. Hopewell Chin’ono,Award winning Zimbabwean investigative journalist

Chin’ono says the government in Zimbabwe sent him to prison to send a message to not only him but other young journalist that if they expose corruption they will be punished.

If it wasn’t for the international support and solidarity that I got, especially from Zimbabwe and South Africa, I would still be in prison. Hopewell Chin’ono, Award-winning Zimbabwean investigative journalist

The idea is to instil the fear of God not only for me but also other journalists especially the young ones that if you write about the president, his family and any other high ranking government officials this is how we going to punish you. Hopewell Chin’ono, Award-winning Zimbabwean investigative journalist

He was with charged inciting violence and inviting citizens to join in an anti-government protest during COVID-19 lockdown. Chin’ono denies any wrongdoing.

The whole world knows I was arrested for corruption exposure. Hopewell Chin’ono, Award-winning Zimbabwean investigative journalist

Chin’ono went on to explain that he had been warned in a press conference by the ruling party’s Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa to stop reporting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He added that the country’s government officials set up shelf companies that are meant to provide the country with Personal protective equipment (PPE) but the downside is that these companies do not exist.

He is prohibited from posting on social media and must report twice weekly to the police.

I have never tweeted about violence, the charges brought before the courts to say I was inciting violence were Trumped-up charges. There is no where in my tweets where I talked about violence it was just an excuse to try and get me into prison. Hopewell Chin’ono,Award winning Zimbabwean investigative journalist

Chin’ono says they are looking towards South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to use his leverage as chairperson of the African union in making sure there is peace in Zimbabwe.

Chin’ono is expected to be back in court in the next coming weeks as his trial is still pending.

