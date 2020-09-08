'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Understanding Grief in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alida Herbst, director of the School of Psychosocial Health at the NWU and a social worker
Today at 15:50
This agreement could be South Africa’s answer for an affordable Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s a catch
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup
Today at 16:10
GDP collapses 51% in the second quarter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
Today at 16:40
Lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation
Today at 16:50
Gauteng schools built wetlands stand vacant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Modise, Chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development
Today at 17:10
Has Level 2 made people think that we are no longer in a pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Today at 17:20
Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:09
SA's GDP tanked by an annualised 51% in second quarter ( with almost all sectors down)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge Daily Maverick's Marriane Thamm says this is a matter of public interest and will not be swept under the carpet. 8 September 2020 12:56 PM
'The idea is to instil the fear of God not only for me but other journalists' Award winning Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono reflects on state harassment and time in jail . 8 September 2020 11:26 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate approaches 89% as death toll surpasses 15,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 566,555, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 187,987 recoveries. 7 September 2020 10:02 PM
View all Local
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff The interdict was granted by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning. 8 September 2020 11:21 AM
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit' Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket. 8 September 2020 11:05 AM
View all Politics
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2 The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning. 7 September 2020 4:15 PM
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your c... 7 September 2020 1:38 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as... 6 September 2020 2:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 5 September 2020 3:32 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate approaches 89% as death toll surpasses 15,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 566,555, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 187,987 recoveries. 7 September 2020 10:02 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'

8 September 2020 11:05 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cricket SA
South African Institute of Race Relations
Jacques Kallis
Greame Smith
Paul Harris
Hermann Pretorius
Lungani Zama

Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket.

Remember last week Cricket SA announced a plan to hire only black consultants in an attempt to speed up the pace of transformation.

The acting CEO said at the time that there was a gray area that has existed before, where the “preferably black” model in making appointments, led to Cricket SA not transforming as it should be because white consultants continued to benefit.

Director of cricket Graeme Smith has recently had to publicly defend his decision to appoint Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris as consultants.

Well, the South African Institute of Race Relations has indicated it will lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council against Cricket SA-for that decision to appoint only black consultants.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Hermann Pretorius, deputy head of policy and research at the South African Institute of Race Relations and Sports journalist Lungani Zama for more on this

I don't think it [appointment of black consultants] will do anything to speed up the transformation of cricket.

Hermann Pretorius, Deputy head of policy and research - South African Institute of Race Relations

The vast majority of South Africans say they want national teams to be made on merit. I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit.

Hermann Pretorius, Deputy head of policy and research - South African Institute of Race Relations

South Africans are not race-boxed.

Hermann Pretorius, Deputy head of policy and research - South African Institute of Race Relations

We can't window-dress. We have enough talent.

Lungani Zama, Freelance sports journalist

Strong leadership is needed. We need more people like Rassie Erasmus in cricket.

Lungani Zama, Freelance sports journalist

The Sports and Recreation Department has dropped a ball on this.

Lungani Zama, Freelance sports journalist

Listen below for the full interview...


8 September 2020 11:05 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cricket SA
South African Institute of Race Relations
Jacques Kallis
Greame Smith
Paul Harris
Hermann Pretorius
Lungani Zama

More from Sport

pitsojpg

Sundowns win third successive PSL title

5 September 2020 6:32 PM

Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200831-wits-chiefs-edjpg

When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela

5 September 2020 3:32 PM

Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lucasjpg

At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe

3 September 2020 11:56 AM

The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200124savsengjpg

This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess

2 September 2020 1:31 PM

Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process'

31 August 2020 2:46 PM

CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200831-nick-bester-edjpg

Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive'

31 August 2020 2:45 PM

Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious injuries while on a training run on Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200831-nick-bester-edjpg

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery

30 August 2020 8:39 PM

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

swallowsjpg

Swallows win promotion to the PSL

30 August 2020 4:12 PM

Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa

27 August 2020 3:32 PM

Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'

26 August 2020 1:43 PM

Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200908-zola-tsotsi-edjpg

Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement

8 September 2020 1:28 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200907 EFF Clicks1

Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff

8 September 2020 11:21 AM

The interdict was granted by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023-mmusi-maimane-edjpg

Not to see me as black, you take away a huge component of my identity - Maimane

8 September 2020 7:36 AM

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reflects on his former party policy conference and its stance on non-racialism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200505-patricia-de-lille-edjpg

De Lille in letter instructed officials to push Beitbridge fence tender - SIU

7 September 2020 7:36 AM

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the report also found that a contractor was predetermined therefore the process was irregular.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing

4 September 2020 2:13 PM

Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan

4 September 2020 11:19 AM

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200213natashajpg

The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone

4 September 2020 7:26 AM

DA chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council says the party will host a policy conference over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200605-david-mabuza-edjpg

Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions

3 September 2020 4:36 PM

Deputy President David Mabuza hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-moodey-1jpg

'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey

3 September 2020 4:09 PM

The former Gauteng provincial leader says he is against virtual hearings because he wants to see his accuser in the face.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information

3 September 2020 1:41 PM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the public protector wanting to have access to subpoena tax records from the revenue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff

Politics

SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge

Local

Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement

Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma, Thales arms deal case postponed to 8 December 2020

8 September 2020 3:06 PM

Tsotsi says Guptas threatened him with ‘Baba’ Zuma to try get their way at Eskom

8 September 2020 2:49 PM

Dlamini-Zuma: Government needs land to address apartheid spatial planning legacy

8 September 2020 2:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA