'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'
Remember last week Cricket SA announced a plan to hire only black consultants in an attempt to speed up the pace of transformation.
The acting CEO said at the time that there was a gray area that has existed before, where the “preferably black” model in making appointments, led to Cricket SA not transforming as it should be because white consultants continued to benefit.
Director of cricket Graeme Smith has recently had to publicly defend his decision to appoint Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris as consultants.
Well, the South African Institute of Race Relations has indicated it will lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council against Cricket SA-for that decision to appoint only black consultants.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Hermann Pretorius, deputy head of policy and research at the South African Institute of Race Relations and Sports journalist Lungani Zama for more on this
I don't think it [appointment of black consultants] will do anything to speed up the transformation of cricket.Hermann Pretorius, Deputy head of policy and research - South African Institute of Race Relations
The vast majority of South Africans say they want national teams to be made on merit. I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit.Hermann Pretorius, Deputy head of policy and research - South African Institute of Race Relations
South Africans are not race-boxed.Hermann Pretorius, Deputy head of policy and research - South African Institute of Race Relations
We can't window-dress. We have enough talent.Lungani Zama, Freelance sports journalist
Strong leadership is needed. We need more people like Rassie Erasmus in cricket.Lungani Zama, Freelance sports journalist
The Sports and Recreation Department has dropped a ball on this.Lungani Zama, Freelance sports journalist
Listen below for the full interview...
