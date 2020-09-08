Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff
The Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning granted retailer Clicks an interim interdict barring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from intimidating and threatening its staff and customers.
The retailer said that it had to close more than 400 of its stores on Monday after they were targeted by protesting EFF members.
The protests come after Clicks published a racist TRESemme hair advert on its website which described natural black hair as damaged, dry and frizzy.
#Clicks This is the order made by the court. pic.twitter.com/rlIvqqLnJV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2020
The Economic Freedom Fighters tweeted that it has noted the interdict.
EFF Notes High Court Judgement on Clicks V EFF Matter pic.twitter.com/MLUWUNYzAM— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 8, 2020
