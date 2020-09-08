SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge
The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed to Daily Maverick that it has received a preliminary report from the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services about the alleged planned assassination of Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.
On Friday 4 September, GroundUp published a report that a senior judge had been implicated in an alleged plot to assassinate Goliath by a prisoner held in Pietermaritzburg.
The report, which names Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, was sent to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the Office of the Chief Justice.
On Monday 7 September Ministry of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the report had been referred to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the State Security Agency “so that it can be processed within the spectrum of law enforcement agencies’ mandate”.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Daily Maverick investigative journalist Marriane Thamm.
These allegations are massively serious. People are asking why we are mentioning Judge Hlophe's name. We are still waiting for a formulated response. There needs to be some sort of official response to this.Marriane Thamm, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
It is very much a matter of public interest. This will not be swept under the carpet. We are of the opinion that is is serious to warrant us naming the judge.Marriane Thamm, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'The idea is to instil the fear of God not only for me but other journalists'
Award winning Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono reflects on state harassment and time in jail .Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate approaches 89% as death toll surpasses 15,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 566,555, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 187,987 recoveries.Read More
It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya
Democratic Alliance head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says it's difficult to build wealth when you don’t have income.Read More
SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement
Commissioner Andre Gaum says they want to understand the measures taken by Clicks to guard against such acts in the future.Read More
Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report
Tshediso Matona says he discovered for the first time the resolution of the board that ended with him being suspended.Read More
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2
The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.Read More
Cancel culture: What I am comfortable with is that no one is beyond redemption
Independent journalist Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya discusses whether there is a place for cancel culture?Read More
Sanral lost more than R640-million during lockdown 'and can't maintain roads'
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the amount of money lost by the road agency due to the lockdown.Read More
'Businesses failed to focus more on healthcare needs,' says leading investigator
Companies are being investigated for supplying substandard and falsified personal protective equipment.Read More
Callers outraged by Clicks controversial advert and EFF protest against it
Clement Manyathela facilitated a listeners' debate on the public outcry brought on by Clicks advert.Read More