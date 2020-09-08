SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge





The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed to Daily Maverick that it has received a preliminary report from the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services about the alleged planned assassination of Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

On Friday 4 September, GroundUp published a report that a senior judge had been implicated in an alleged plot to assassinate Goliath by a prisoner held in Pietermaritzburg.

The report, which names Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, was sent to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the Office of the Chief Justice.

On Monday 7 September Ministry of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the report had been referred to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the State Security Agency “so that it can be processed within the spectrum of law enforcement agencies’ mandate”.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Daily Maverick investigative journalist Marriane Thamm.

These allegations are massively serious. People are asking why we are mentioning Judge Hlophe's name. We are still waiting for a formulated response. There needs to be some sort of official response to this. Marriane Thamm, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

It is very much a matter of public interest. This will not be swept under the carpet. We are of the opinion that is is serious to warrant us naming the judge. Marriane Thamm, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

