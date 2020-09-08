SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Understanding Grief in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alida Herbst, director of the School of Psychosocial Health at the NWU and a social worker
Today at 15:50
This agreement could be South Africa's answer for an affordable Covid-19 vaccine. But there's a catch
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup
Today at 16:10
GDP collapses 51% in the second quarter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
Today at 16:40
Lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation
Today at 16:50
Gauteng schools built wetlands stand vacant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Modise, Chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development
Today at 17:10
Has Level 2 made people think that we are no longer in a pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Today at 17:20
Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:09
SA's GDP tanked by an annualised 51% in second quarter ( with almost all sectors down)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge Daily Maverick's Marriane Thamm says this is a matter of public interest and will not be swept under the carpet. 8 September 2020 12:56 PM
'The idea is to instil the fear of God not only for me but other journalists' Award winning Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono reflects on state harassment and time in jail . 8 September 2020 11:26 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate approaches 89% as death toll surpasses 15,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 566,555, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 187,987 recoveries. 7 September 2020 10:02 PM
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff The interdict was granted by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning. 8 September 2020 11:21 AM
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit' Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket. 8 September 2020 11:05 AM
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2 The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning. 7 September 2020 4:15 PM
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your c... 7 September 2020 1:38 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as... 6 September 2020 2:17 PM
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 5 September 2020 3:32 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate approaches 89% as death toll surpasses 15,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 566,555, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 187,987 recoveries. 7 September 2020 10:02 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge

8 September 2020 12:56 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Judge Patricia Goliath
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Marianne Thamm

Daily Maverick's Marriane Thamm says this is a matter of public interest and will not be swept under the carpet.

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed to Daily Maverick that it has received a preliminary report from the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services about the alleged planned assassination of Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

On Friday 4 September, GroundUp published a report that a senior judge had been implicated in an alleged plot to assassinate Goliath by a prisoner held in Pietermaritzburg.

The report, which names Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, was sent to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the Office of the Chief Justice.

On Monday 7 September Ministry of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the report had been referred to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the State Security Agency “so that it can be processed within the spectrum of law enforcement agencies’ mandate”.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Daily Maverick investigative journalist Marriane Thamm.

These allegations are massively serious. People are asking why we are mentioning Judge Hlophe's name. We are still waiting for a formulated response. There needs to be some sort of official response to this.

Marriane Thamm, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

It is very much a matter of public interest. This will not be swept under the carpet. We are of the opinion that is is serious to warrant us naming the judge.

Marriane Thamm, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Listen below for the full interview...


200720hopewellgif

'The idea is to instil the fear of God not only for me but other journalists'

8 September 2020 11:26 AM

Award winning Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono reflects on state harassment and time in jail .

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

UPDATE: SA recovery rate approaches 89% as death toll surpasses 15,000

7 September 2020 10:02 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 566,555, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 187,987 recoveries.

Gwen Ngwenya

It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya

7 September 2020 5:30 PM

Democratic Alliance head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says it's difficult to build wealth when you don’t have income.

200907-eff4jpg

SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement

7 September 2020 5:02 PM

Commissioner Andre Gaum says they want to understand the measures taken by Clicks to guard against such acts in the future.

200907-tshediso-matona-edjpg

Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report

7 September 2020 4:56 PM

Tshediso Matona says he discovered for the first time the resolution of the board that ended with him being suspended.

candle-dark-electricityjpg

Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2

7 September 2020 4:15 PM

The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-city-skyline-123rf

Cancel culture: What I am comfortable with is that no one is beyond redemption

7 September 2020 3:36 PM

Independent journalist Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya discusses whether there is a place for cancel culture?

e-tolls

Sanral lost more than R640-million during lockdown 'and can't maintain roads'

7 September 2020 1:24 PM

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the amount of money lost by the road agency due to the lockdown.

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

'Businesses failed to focus more on healthcare needs,' says leading investigator

7 September 2020 11:21 AM

Companies are being investigated for supplying substandard and falsified personal protective equipment.

200907-clicks-eff-edjpg

Callers outraged by Clicks controversial advert and EFF protest against it

7 September 2020 10:53 AM

Clement Manyathela facilitated a listeners' debate on the public outcry brought on by Clicks advert.

