Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement





Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi is back at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to give his testimony on Tuesday citing on the eve of a scheduled board meeting he received a phone call from former president Jacob Zuma telling him that the meeting should be postponed.

Tsotsi is responding to former CEO Tshediso Matona on Monday telling the commission that Tsotsi was the one who informed him that he had been suspended.

Mandy Wiener on #702MiddayReport chats to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane to give more insight on the inquiry.

Former president Zuma's name is looming large at the commission for the fact that he at one point called Tsotsi that he should postpone a whole Eskom board meeting. He told Tsotsi that he would get a phone call that would formally tell him to do that and indeed Tsotsi received that call. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

That is the meeting that was held to subsequently suspend Tshediso Matona, who testified at the commission on Monday. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation: