How your tribe affects your vibe
Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof joined Azania Mosaka to discuss who and what influences people’s thinking and how that impacts people behaviour.
Falkof says people’s thinking is influenced by different things whether it being a person’s upbringing, family, education, religious influence, media and any other cultural groupings as they have an impact on shaping people’s outlook.
A lot of us tend to think that we are really independent in our mental processes, that we just believe what we believe because we hold these things so dearly and we know they are true, but it is often not that different when looking back through things that you think and the things that you believe pinpoint when you learned certain quote, unquote those truths from.Nicky Falkof, Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies - Wits University
Falkof added that people most of the time engage in different types of media that confirm their preconceived biases as people are deeply attached to their own truths.
You read a paper that tells you things that you already agree with and then if you go on twitter and you encounter an opinion that is different from the one you have and often your response will be anger.Nicky Falkof, Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies - Wits University
Falkof says there is not much of a benefit in group thinking as one way of getting the truth is having a different source with different perspectives.
That is not to say we should never think the same thing as everybody else and always be in the opposition but to my mind group thinking suggests that many of us haven’t actually taken the opportunity to make up our own minds.Nicky Falkof, Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies - Wits University
Listen below for the full interview ...
