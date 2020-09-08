How your tribe affects your vibe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
GDP collapses 51% in the second quarter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
Today at 16:40
Lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation
Today at 16:50
Gauteng schools built wetlands stand vacant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Modise, Chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development
Today at 17:10
Has Level 2 made people think that we are no longer in a pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Today at 17:20
Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:09
SA's GDP tanked by an annualised 51% in second quarter ( with almost all sectors down)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:50
Leading SA office designer: ‘Let’s not knee-jerk back to the 1980s’
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Trim - Director at Giant Leap
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
How your tribe affects your vibe

8 September 2020 3:08 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Sociology
behaviour

Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence.

Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof joined Azania Mosaka to discuss who and what influences people’s thinking and how that impacts people behaviour.

Falkof says people’s thinking is influenced by different things whether it being a person’s upbringing, family, education, religious influence, media and any other cultural groupings as they have an impact on shaping people’s outlook.

A lot of us tend to think that we are really independent in our mental processes, that we just believe what we believe because we hold these things so dearly and we know they are true, but it is often not that different when looking back through things that you think and the things that you believe pinpoint when you learned certain quote, unquote those truths from.

Nicky Falkof, Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies - Wits University

Falkof added that people most of the time engage in different types of media that confirm their preconceived biases as people are deeply attached to their own truths.

You read a paper that tells you things that you already agree with and then if you go on twitter and you encounter an opinion that is different from the one you have and often your response will be anger.

Nicky Falkof, Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies - Wits University

RELATED: Cancel culture: What I am comfortable with is that no one is beyond redemption

Falkof says there is not much of a benefit in group thinking as one way of getting the truth is having a different source with different perspectives.

That is not to say we should never think the same thing as everybody else and always be in the opposition but to my mind group thinking suggests that many of us haven’t actually taken the opportunity to make up our own minds.

Nicky Falkof, Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies - Wits University

Listen below for the full interview ...


8 September 2020 3:08 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Sociology
behaviour

