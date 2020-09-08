Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware





Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the winners of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season after they managed a 2-0 win over Black Leopards on Saturday.

This marks coach Pitso Mosimane's fifth league title, making this a historic win and Sundowns’ third title in a row and 10th league title.

This title was more special, we came back from 13 points, it’s the 10th titile for the club. I have won it three times in a row. Only three coaches now have made it and include Gavin Hunt and Ted Dumitru, it is also the 200th game for me. Pitso Mosimane, Coach-Mamelodi Sundowns

Mosimane says he is not good at motivating players before the game but he knew that the last two matches were important and that they needed to focus.

These last two games we had to give it our all. Pitso Mosimane, Coach-Mamelodi Sundowns

It has nothing to do with what we have won before, it's what we do next. Pitso Mosimane, Coach-Mamelodi Sundowns

