Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs-"We are open"domestic tourism campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Jane Goodall Institute concerned about conflict between baboons and humans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Recovery Walk-CELEBRATE RECOVERY FROM ALCOHOLISM, ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF
Today at 10:33
Young group of entrepreneurs build UPS in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Gie
Today at 10:45
Sheep will never rule the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 11:05
Top pulmonologist on how we are dealing with the pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts
Today at 11:32
Music: Swans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janine Parker
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
SA economy did NOT shrink by 51 percent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Nicro responds to RESUMPTION OF INMATE VISITS IN CORRECTIONAL CENTRES AND REMAND DETENTION FACILITIES
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Skype: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections. 8 September 2020 9:49 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
'The reality is that GDP is 16% in the second quarter compared to the first' Economists group convenor Dr Miriam Altman says Stats SA announcement that the GDP shrank by 51% is misleading. 8 September 2020 5:16 PM
View all Local
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession. 9 September 2020 7:26 AM
Ramaphosa calls for national effort to rebuild the economy as GDP dips The president says SA, like other countries across the world, faces significant economic disruption as a result of COVID-19 8 September 2020 5:08 PM
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'? It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 8 September 2020 7:23 PM
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. 8 September 2020 6:37 PM
View all Business
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expressed how it felt being crowned winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season. 8 September 2020 4:07 PM
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit' Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket. 8 September 2020 11:05 AM
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections. 8 September 2020 9:49 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study

8 September 2020 4:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Lions
Cattle
Botswana Predator Conservation
Dr J Weldon McNutt

Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says

The predation of livestock by carnivores, and the retaliatory killing of carnivores as a result, is a major global conservation challenge. Such human-wildlife conflicts are a key driver of large carnivore declines and the costs of coexistence are often disproportionately borne by rural communities in the global south.

While current approaches tend to focus on separating livestock from wild carnivores, for instance through fencing or lethal control, this is not always possible or desirable. Alternative and effective non-lethal tools that protect both large carnivores and livelihoods are urgently needed.

A new study describes how painting eyes on the backsides of livestock can protect them from attack.

John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt for more on this.

Fewer cows with paintings were attacked.

Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director - Botswana Predator Conservation

This will not resolve all the risks with wild animals and livestock.

Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director - Botswana Predator Conservation

We can demonstrate following this project that this decreases the risk associated with predators.

Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director - Botswana Predator Conservation

8 September 2020 4:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Lions
Cattle
Botswana Predator Conservation
Dr J Weldon McNutt

More from Lifestyle

mom-mother-teen-teenage-son-argue-fight-at-home-sofa-parenting-technology-123rf

How your tribe affects your vibe

8 September 2020 3:08 PM

Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence.

Read More arrow_forward

siya-charlesjpg

I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles

6 September 2020 3:32 PM

The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity.

Read More arrow_forward

thandekajpg

Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa

6 September 2020 2:17 PM

Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as an act of gender-based violence.

Read More arrow_forward

graeme-watkinsjpg

The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins

4 September 2020 3:38 PM

The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting task.

Read More arrow_forward

clicksjpg

Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

4 September 2020 2:20 PM

In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

Read More arrow_forward

Azania Moaka 702 Gradient

Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying

3 September 2020 3:25 PM

This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event.

Read More arrow_forward

lucasjpg

At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe

3 September 2020 11:56 AM

The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.

Read More arrow_forward

property-moneyjpg

It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough

1 September 2020 6:49 PM

In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).

Read More arrow_forward

David Klatzow Knysna fires

Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money

31 August 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Professor Lucy Allais

Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take

31 August 2020 7:00 AM

Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

