Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study
The predation of livestock by carnivores, and the retaliatory killing of carnivores as a result, is a major global conservation challenge. Such human-wildlife conflicts are a key driver of large carnivore declines and the costs of coexistence are often disproportionately borne by rural communities in the global south.
While current approaches tend to focus on separating livestock from wild carnivores, for instance through fencing or lethal control, this is not always possible or desirable. Alternative and effective non-lethal tools that protect both large carnivores and livelihoods are urgently needed.
A new study describes how painting eyes on the backsides of livestock can protect them from attack.
John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt for more on this.
Fewer cows with paintings were attacked.Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director - Botswana Predator Conservation
This will not resolve all the risks with wild animals and livestock.Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director - Botswana Predator Conservation
We can demonstrate following this project that this decreases the risk associated with predators.Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director - Botswana Predator Conservation
