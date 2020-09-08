Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP
South Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plunged by 51% in the second quarter of 2020, according to Statistics South Africa.
During the period between April and June the country was still in hard lockdown.
It marks the fourth consecutive quarter of economic decline.
RELATED: 'Best-case scenario for GDP in 2020 is a 22% contraction'
The manufacturing industry contracted by 74,9% in the second quarter, with all ten manufacturing divisions reporting negative growth rates said Stats SA.
"The divisions that made the largest contributions to the decrease were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery; food and beverages; and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products."
The only sector to record growth was agriculture, with a 15% rise.
The agriculture numbers are "quite encouraging" says Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego, but must also be seen in context.
Remember that we are seeing a rebound only for the second consecutive quarter after the sector had been contracting since 2018.Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
What is really worrying is those sectors that you mentioned - mining, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transport and communication, and finance and real estate - those account for almost 60% of output in the domestic economy and we saw massive declines.Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
This is clearly the impact of Level 5 and Level 4 lockdown, and also partly maybe Level 3, so we expect some improvement in the third quarter.Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
Matshego also discusses the impact of Eskom's ongoing loadshedding.
Mining and manufacturing definitely feel the pain, so we're not likely to see a strong rebound from those sectors in spite of, for instance for mining, the very favourable commodity prices...Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
Government needs to revive confidence... We need to deal with the policy issues. We need to deal with all these reports that are denting confidence, particularly when it comes to governance in South Africa.Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
Until we achieve that we are not going to get the economy growing at a rate which will be sufficient, for instance, to address our socio-economic difficulties.Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession.Read More
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'?
It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2
The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.Read More
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler
The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your child.Read More
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.Read More
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop
'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.Read More
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?
John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this.Read More
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out
Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More