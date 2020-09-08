Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
In the wake of the Clicks hair ad debacle, the company's taken the decision to remove all TRESemmé products from its stores.
At the same time the health and beauty retailer will increase its range of _local _hair products.
The TRESemmé advert juxtaposes shots of natural black hair described as "damaged" with "normal" blonde hair.
It's ignited a storm of outrage and a number of Clicks stores nationwide have been targeted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in protest.
The campaign's appalling, says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.
We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website.— Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020
One takeaway Rice highlights is that the entire fiasco has been driven by social and digital media.
This makes a massive difference to the balance of power between brand and customer, he says.
The original campaign was put up on digital sites, on Clicks' own website and most of the commentary and most of the criticism has been in those same social media and digital media channels.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I think it's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Compared with old, traditional, above the line (ATL) media which was very much one-way... and even quite militaristic... implying that the brand was in control... Now the boot is very much on the other foot.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice speculate about how the fallout will affect the Unilever brand in South Africa:
More from Business
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'?
It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP
How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.Read More
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2
The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.Read More
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler
The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your child.Read More
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.Read More
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop
'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.Read More
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?
John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this.Read More
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out
Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More