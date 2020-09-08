Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs





In the runup to Heritage Day on 24 September, Burger King's appealed to South Africans to support its bid for "citizenship" on social media.

In response to one tweep's suggestion that the chain hire 100% South African staff, Burger King posted this comment:

"Burger King may have originated in America, but it is run by South Africans with 97% BURGER KING® South Africa crew being made up of locals."

Fam, we’ve been here since 2013 and feel like it’s time to take our relationship with the country to the next level – a very official level. @HomeAffairsSA how many RTs to become a citizen? #MakeBKMoreSA 🍔 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FmzLut2Rqb — BURGER KING® South Africa (@BurgerKingZA) September 2, 2020

Please help us #MakeBKMoreSA, it pleads.

Waiting for @HomeAffairsSA got us like… Fam, please help us #MakeBKMoreSA 🍔 🇿🇦 Sign our petition while we wait for the DHA to respond – SA’s third favourite sport. pic.twitter.com/ohqwWyGaW8 — BURGER KING® South Africa (@BurgerKingZA) September 7, 2020

"It actually just baffles me" says advertising and branding expert Andy Rice, who gives the campaign a zero rating.

At the time of the interview, he says, less than 1,400 people had signed Burger King's petition.

They're taking advantage of the fact that this is Heritage Month and so far, so good... but it doesn't seem to have a message that I think would resonate with key customers. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It just seems so odd to juxtapose citizenship with burgers. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

When you design a promotion that is based around trying to get people to sign a petition that is calling for Burger King to be given South African nationality, then I start to wonder 'Am I reading this correctly?'. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's analysis below: (skip to 5:54 for his "Heroes and Zeros" segment)