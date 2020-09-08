'The reality is that GDP is 16% in the second quarter compared to the first'





Today Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) revealed that the country’s economy has shrunk by an annualised 51% during the second quarter of 2020 resulting to it being the worst quarterly collapse on record.

Economists group convenor Dr Miriam Altman joined the Afternoon Drive where she disagreed with Stats SA announcement saying that it was misleading for them to annualise the county’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In this particular case we know we shut the economy down so Stats South Africa I hope they will be correcting the way they communicated that. To say that they was a decline of 51% is just simply incorrect and will confuse people. Dr Miriam Altman, Convenor - COVID-19 Economists group

The reality is that it is 16% in the second quarter compared to the first and you have to look at it that way because it is such an extraordinary period so to annualise it is very misleading. Dr Miriam Altman, Convenor - COVID-19 Economists group

Altman says the terrible part of the country’s economy is that unemployment is at 30% and with the economy which has now shrank it may be hard for it to bounce back quickly as we have lost economic capacity. She suspects that the country will come back with higher capital intensity partly because of the COVID-19 policy response targets jobs and because the economy was stagnant even before the virus arrived in the country.

It becomes more important focusing on the reforms and policy improvement. Dr Miriam Altman, Convenor - COVID-19 Economists group

