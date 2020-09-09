[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss
If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss
Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season after they managed a 2-0 win over Black Leopards, snatching the win from Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Log leaders Chiefs went into the day leading by goal difference but Baroka held them to a one-all draw thus denying them the title.
Social media is in stitches after a video of how a Kaizer Chiefs fan would explain the loss if they were at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Classic 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/EvcP8ESmRB— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) September 8, 2020
