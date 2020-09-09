Streaming issues? Report here
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Polygamous Perspective
Guests
Musa Mseleku, businessman and Reality TV personality
Change your mindset feature -"The 'healthy' eating habit which is causing you to gain weight.
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Talkers/Open Line
[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen

If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss

Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season after they managed a 2-0 win over Black Leopards, snatching the win from Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Log leaders Chiefs went into the day leading by goal difference but Baroka held them to a one-all draw thus denying them the title.

Social media is in stitches after a video of how a Kaizer Chiefs fan would explain the loss if they were at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela...


