[WATCH] With KUWTK coming to an end, here are some Scott Disick funny moments

With KUWTK coming to an end, here are some of Scott Disick funny moments

The American television reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E! network said on Tuesday.

Scott Disick, Kortney's baby daddy has had many moments on the show and a Twitter user has compiled some of them.

Watch the compilation below:

the best thing kourtney kardashian did for kuwtk was get scott disick in the show pic.twitter.com/nmfEkZlE9X — ✨ (@vxxxdhxxx) September 8, 2020

