Clicks closes stores, police on high alert to monitor protests





Clicks has announced that they will be removing all TRESemmé products with immediate effect and accommodate South African brands in the store.

Clicks non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo Joined The Clement Manyathela Show to discuss that the retail company will also be closing all of its stores today to attend to its employees who have been in the forefront as the Economic Freedom Fighters have been protesting in front of the retail store since Monday.

The racist TRESemmé advert published on the Clicks website portrayed black natural hair as "dry, damaged and frizzy" while labeling a white women's hair as "normal".

The minister is now urging Clicks to remove TRESemmé products from its shelves as an expression of its disassociation with suppliers who promote racist and insensitivity marketing.

As government has said it is important to actually expand the local market. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Non-executive- Clicks

We need to ensure as Clicks that there are black suppliers that will be part of the Clicks brand. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Non-executive- Clicks

Gobodo says she does not know of the senior representative that has been reported to have resigned for being part of executing the advert but said she fully agrees with the decision. She added that the reports on the advertisement on who should be exposed has been bias as the focus has been mainly on Clicks rather than TRESemmé and the advertising agency Unilever.

It was a shock to me that our processes failed like this, so I am not surprised that a senior representative in that space who was responsible for this flak in our systems would voluntarily resign because that is the kind of culture Clicks has. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Non-executive- Clicks

I think there has been bias in terms of reporting on this incident. First of all this was not a Clicks ad, it’s a TRESemmé ad. We take full responsibility that it ended on our website and I am one of those people that are saying these things will continue to happen because agencies that produce these ads go scot-free. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Non-executive- Clicks

Let's not leave this matter, we want to know the agency, the team that was working on this ad, the names of those people, the executives of the ad at Unilever who signed off on this project and yes, maybe Clicks also should account. Let's not just focus on Clicks, let's focus on the originators as well. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Non-executive- Clicks

Gobodo added that the protests that ware organised by the EFF have not been peaceful and have left many of its employees shaken and that is why they have decided to close the store for the day, to allow its employee to get counselling.

The retail company won an interim interdict against the EFF, stopping the party from intimidating and threatening its employees and customers.

Gauteng police on Wednesday said they would remain on high alert to monitor protests outside Clicks stores even though the company said it would not be opening its outlets.

Listen below to the full conversation...