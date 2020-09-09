City Power abandons Alex electricity cuts because of violence in River Park





City Power claims that only 4% of residents are paying for electricity in Alexandra. The utility is in the township on Wednesday morning with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to clamp down on illegal connections which cost about R2-billion per year.

Areas that are being targeted include the River Park flats, Greenville and several homes along London Road.

City Power said that the problem had been escalating, with infrastructure overloading due to illegal activities.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena for more on this.

We had an operation but we had to abandon it in River Park because of the violence. We did cut off the electricity. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Two of our contractor cars were damaged. No people were hurt Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

The nonpayment of electricity costs the city R2-billion annually. Alexandra is one of those townships where people don't want to pay for electricity for political reasons. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

