City Power abandons Alex electricity cuts because of violence in River Park
City Power claims that only 4% of residents are paying for electricity in Alexandra. The utility is in the township on Wednesday morning with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to clamp down on illegal connections which cost about R2-billion per year.
Areas that are being targeted include the River Park flats, Greenville and several homes along London Road.
City Power said that the problem had been escalating, with infrastructure overloading due to illegal activities.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena for more on this.
We had an operation but we had to abandon it in River Park because of the violence. We did cut off the electricity.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
Two of our contractor cars were damaged. No people were hurtIsaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
The nonpayment of electricity costs the city R2-billion annually. Alexandra is one of those townships where people don't want to pay for electricity for political reasons.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa holds second Q&A session with Sanef
President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a question-and-answer session with editors, senior journalists, and analysts as part of his commitment to enage with different sectors of society.Read More
There is a strong case now for extension of social relief grant - Strategist
Independent development strategist says it would be great if the COVID-19 social grant would be pushed up to R560 a month.Read More
SIU granted order to freeze Lepelle Water Board CEO's pension payout
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they froze the pension fund because of the serious corruption allegations against the CEO.Read More
Clicks closes stores, police on high alert to monitor protests
Non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo says there has been bias in terms of reporting on this incident.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
'The reality is that GDP is 16% in the second quarter compared to the first'
Economists group convenor Dr Miriam Altman says Stats SA announcement that the GDP shrank by 51% is misleading.Read More