Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko





The 800m Olympics champion Caster Semenya is vowing to continue fighting after the Swiss supreme court on Tuesday confirmed a ruling that she cannot compete until she accepts to be treated with hormone-suppressing drugs.

The tribunal said it supported a decision by the court of arbitration for sport last year that athletes with different sex development was necessary, reasonable and proportionate to ensure fair competition in women's sport.

Semenya's lawyer spoke to Clement Manyathela and said that they will continue to fight the ruling.

Lebo Ramafoko to reflect on the court ruling.

We need to understand that these athletics bodies are not neutral and they are racist. Part of the problem is that Semenya is a black person and I think there are interests that they are protecting. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic

She says the decision is outdated and not in the interest of science or fair competition.

The decision was in the interest of securing a particular narrative about excellence and a narrative that is outdated. To discriminate against her because you believe she is put at an advantage, when in fact athletes have a competitive advantage that people don't have, smacks on hypocrisy. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic

