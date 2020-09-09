SIU granted order to freeze Lepelle Water Board CEO's pension payout





The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Unit has been granted an interim order to freeze the pension payout of the Lepelle Water former Board CEO Phineas Legodi.

The SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago joined Afternoon Drive to explain the reason behind freezing the accounts. He said many people usually resign when allegations are formed against them so that they could quickly receive their pension fund, leaving the unit in a difficult position to recover the money if the person is found guilty.

We have done so not only to him, we have done this also to the CFO who resigned in the Department of Health in Gauteng, we have done this to the head of department in the Health Department in the North West, we have done it to many others like the former state attorney of Johannesburg. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson- Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

We went to the court and showed them why it was important for us to freeze this account because there are serious allegations against the individual so that when we are back to court to recover we must find the money there. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson- Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

Kganyago added the SIU is investigating a contractor by the name of LTE Consulting as it is suspected to have been involved in the spending of a multibillion-rand Giyani water project that was meant for more than 50 villages in Limpopo.

