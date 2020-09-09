Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Debt payment holidays have been a lifesaver for many South Africans who took salary cuts or lost their income during the hard lockdown.
But what happens if a bank gives you a payment break when you didn't apply for one or approve it?
At the end of March, Standard Bank's Funeka Montjane told CapeTalk that customers who opted for relief would see their interest and bank charges capitalised over the term of their loan agreements.
RELATED: Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners
But now it transpires that certain clients were paying the price for payment holidays when they never asked for one in the first place.
How is this possible?, asks consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Knowler follows up on two instances of unwanted payment holidays with Standard Bank.
In the case of Devin, who has a car loan, the bank admitted it "didn't get it right"
This client says while he continued his payments as per the original agreement, his account accumulated interest due to the unsolicited relief.
Since he alerted the bank in April, Devin says, nothing was done to correct the situation.
An email was sent on the 22nd March to (Devin) advising that we were applying a payment holiday related to his VAF agreement. He contacted the bank and advised us in June that he did not want to make use of the facility. Standard Bank regrettably did not process his instruction correctly.Standard Bank
The bank apologised and reversed the payment holiday.
In the second case, a home loan client did not reply to an sms from the bank because the message did not include a "No" response option.
He got signed up a payment holiday anyway.
What really infuriates me is that I have tried to resolve this directly with the bank and to raise my concern. To date nothing has been resolved nor have I been given feedback as to how this was allowed to happen.Lyndon, Home loan client
That case has also now been resolved.
Knowles says she couldn't get a number for the affected clients from Standard Bank, but did get some important context.
I think most of the banks were struggling with this kind of deluge... At the peak of the crisis Standard Bank was getting more than 1,800 calls, per hour! And 15,000 emails a day.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Standard Bank told her it automated some of the decisions to handle efficiency, but in both of the above cases it came down to human error.
For more detail on these payment holiday nightmares, take a listen:
