Latest Local
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again' The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa. 9 September 2020 6:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa holds second Q&A session with Sanef President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a question-and-answer session with editors, senior journalists, and analysts as part of his commit... 9 September 2020 6:03 PM
View all Local
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession. 9 September 2020 7:26 AM
Ramaphosa calls for national effort to rebuild the economy as GDP dips The president says SA, like other countries across the world, faces significant economic disruption as a result of COVID-19 8 September 2020 5:08 PM
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown 'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse. 9 September 2020 7:51 PM
Are you ready to make your home smarter? The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable 9 September 2020 7:30 PM
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in a... 9 September 2020 3:48 PM
Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science. 9 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] With KUWTK coming to an end, here are some Scott Disick funny moments Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections. 8 September 2020 9:49 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the second quarter released on Tuesday were expected to be poor in view of the pandemic, but the reported 51% annualised drop came as a shock.

South Africa's business sector says it's time to end all restrictions on economic activity to encourage growth, while observing the required health protocols.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

I think with the re-opening of the economy we need to intensify communication; we need to work together as we have been through a rapid response team at Nedlac [National Economic Development and Labour Council]... we've been utilising community-based structures...

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Communication needs to continue to send a message that we need to be responsible, we need to wear masks, we need to keep social distance and we continue to track that...

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

The point is echoed by BLSA's Mavuso.

Looking at the fact that we see a declining trend of infection rates and a healthcare system that is no longer overwhelmed, there is absolutely no reason in this depressed economy where we have lost just over 3 million jobs - we cannot afford to operate with further restrictions...

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

If we were to ensure that the role played by government inspectors in overseeing compliance as far as health protocols are concerned... it's actually implemented the way it's supposed to be implemented, then I think we won't be sitting in that situation [where localised lockdowns would be necessary].

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

Coovadia and Mavuso both comment on the upheaval at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) following the release of the Auditor-General's first report on the spending of Covid-19 funds.

RELATED: UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit

It's vital to get as many people as possible back to earning their own income, they say.

Because of the problems in the UIF office, the Auditor-General's report, the suspension of staff, UIF not being paid, it makes life extremely difficult for particularly the most vulnerable and I think we do need to open up the economy to get people back in to work and to enable them to actually earn income again.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Let's agree that even saving one job has very important ramifications for the economy because that one person who can continue to contribute to taxes and that's one person who will not need to be dependent on the fiscus...

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

... and also you and I know, there isn't a fiscus to be dependent on, anyway. You know UIF and Ters are a joke! I think therefore we need to say, how do you ensure that people are actually kept in jobs and you preserve the very little jobs that we have instead of compounding the problem by continuing with the lockdown restriction.

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA

Listen to the important discussion on The Money Show:


