'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the second quarter released on Tuesday were expected to be poor in view of the pandemic, but the reported 51% annualised drop came as a shock.
South Africa's business sector says it's time to end all restrictions on economic activity to encourage growth, while observing the required health protocols.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
I think with the re-opening of the economy we need to intensify communication; we need to work together as we have been through a rapid response team at Nedlac [National Economic Development and Labour Council]... we've been utilising community-based structures...Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
Communication needs to continue to send a message that we need to be responsible, we need to wear masks, we need to keep social distance and we continue to track that...Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
The point is echoed by BLSA's Mavuso.
Looking at the fact that we see a declining trend of infection rates and a healthcare system that is no longer overwhelmed, there is absolutely no reason in this depressed economy where we have lost just over 3 million jobs - we cannot afford to operate with further restrictions...Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
If we were to ensure that the role played by government inspectors in overseeing compliance as far as health protocols are concerned... it's actually implemented the way it's supposed to be implemented, then I think we won't be sitting in that situation [where localised lockdowns would be necessary].Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
Coovadia and Mavuso both comment on the upheaval at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) following the release of the Auditor-General's first report on the spending of Covid-19 funds.
RELATED: UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit
It's vital to get as many people as possible back to earning their own income, they say.
Because of the problems in the UIF office, the Auditor-General's report, the suspension of staff, UIF not being paid, it makes life extremely difficult for particularly the most vulnerable and I think we do need to open up the economy to get people back in to work and to enable them to actually earn income again.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
Let's agree that even saving one job has very important ramifications for the economy because that one person who can continue to contribute to taxes and that's one person who will not need to be dependent on the fiscus...Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
... and also you and I know, there isn't a fiscus to be dependent on, anyway. You know UIF and Ters are a joke! I think therefore we need to say, how do you ensure that people are actually kept in jobs and you preserve the very little jobs that we have instead of compounding the problem by continuing with the lockdown restriction.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership SA
Listen to the important discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown
'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse.Read More
Are you ready to make your home smarter?
The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordableRead More
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession.Read More
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA?
'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'?
It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP
How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.Read More
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2
The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.Read More
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler
The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your child.Read More
More from Politics
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for national effort to rebuild the economy as GDP dips
The president says SA, like other countries across the world, faces significant economic disruption as a result of COVID-19Read More
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry.Read More
Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff
The interdict was granted by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning.Read More
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'
Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket.Read More
Not to see me as black, you take away a huge component of my identity - Maimane
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reflects on his former party policy conference and its stance on non-racialism.Read More
De Lille in letter instructed officials to push Beitbridge fence tender - SIU
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the report also found that a contractor was predetermined therefore the process was irregular.Read More
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing
Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies.Read More
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan
Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers.Read More
More from Local
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief.Read More
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa holds second Q&A session with Sanef
President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a question-and-answer session with editors, senior journalists, and analysts as part of his commitment to enage with different sectors of society.Read More
There is a strong case now for extension of social relief grant - Strategist
Independent development strategist says it would be great if the COVID-19 social grant would be pushed up to R560 a month.Read More
SIU granted order to freeze Lepelle Water Board CEO's pension payout
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they froze the pension fund because of the serious corruption allegations against the CEO.Read More
City Power abandons Alex electricity cuts because of violence in River Park
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the nonpayment of electricity costs the city R2-billion annuallyRead More
Clicks closes stores, police on high alert to monitor protests
Non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo says there has been bias in terms of reporting on this incident.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
'The reality is that GDP is 16% in the second quarter compared to the first'
Economists group convenor Dr Miriam Altman says Stats SA announcement that the GDP shrank by 51% is misleading.Read More