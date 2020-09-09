There is a strong case now for extension of social relief grant - Strategist





A webinar took place a few days ago looking at whether the Covid-19 grant will be renewed as the lockdown has had devasting effects on South Africa’s economy.

Independent development strategist Kate Philip joined the afternoon drive to which she explained that the initial thought behind the COVID-19 grant was to support those who had lost informal sector income.

She added that the lockdown made a clear indication that many households had unemployed people who relied on each other for support meaning there was a domino effect.

We talk about social grant system and it has many strengths but actually there was a huge social protection gap, some people who are unemployed haven’t been helped, they are not eligible for UIF, there is no actual means of support for a huge number of people. Kate Philip, Independent development strategist

I was working in support of the project management office in the Presidency at the time, who are very keen to look at these things and with their support we have convened a team of experts to look at the options and what are the best outcomes. Kate Philip,Independent development strategist

RELATED: Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?

Philip says it would be great if the COVID-19 social grant would be pushed up to the poverty line of R560 a month but the fact is would expose the food poverty impacts that were introduced at the beginning of the pandemic.

The impact of the crisis is far gone and so the rationale for the grant in the first place is as strong now for an extension to that grant. Kate Philip,Independent development strategist

Listen below to the full conversation...