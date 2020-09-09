Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
JOHANNESBURG – Advocate George Bizos has died on Wednesday.
Bizos loved to tell the story of the phone call he received from Cyril Ramaphosa – with a message from Nelson Mandela asking him to join the team to write the Constitution.
There was no hesitation, and his only question was whether he would have to join the African National Congress (ANC).
“When Mr Nelson Mandela was released, the story from on the farm from the present vice president [Cyril Ramaphosa], was ‘George, Nelson told me; and to tell Arthur Chaskalson, that the two of you have got to a role of doing the Constitution for South Africa.’ ‘Oh, thank you Cyril…does that mean that I have got to become a member of the ANC?’ and he said, ‘no don’t worry about that.”
At this stage Bizos had already earned Madiba’s respect, his fellow treason trialists and the ANC.
He was widely praised as an anti-apartheid activist and champion for human rights.
During World War 2, 13-year-old Bizos fled Nazi-occupied Greece and would go on to play a pivotal role in South Africa’s democracy.
He was born on 15 November 1927.
Bizos arrived in South Africa with his father in 1941 and first settled in Durban.
Six years later, he applied to study medicine at the University of Witwatersrand.
His application was rejected, so he opted for law and that’s where his political activism was ignited.
Bizos represented several political activists in high profile cases during his career – and never stopped working, even in his old age.
He also represented families of apartheid-era victims, including widows of the Cradock Four who were brutally killed by security forces.
In 2012, the veteran human rights lawyer led the South African Human Rights Commission at the inquiry into the Marikana Massacre which left 34 miners dead at the hands of the police – 78 others were wounded.
Bizos drew parallels between the violence on the platinum belt and the Sharpville massacre of 1960.
He later took on the cause of the miners at the courts.
At the inquest into the murder of political activist Ahmed Timol – an emotional Bizos spoke of the importance of constantly pursuing justice.
“Justice is something that you have to pursue, a single judgement can help; and I am sure that it will. I want to congratulate the Timol family and the extended family that took the battle up. We have been working on it for almost two and a half years.”
His work also went beyond the borders.
In 2004 he represented the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai after was charged with high treason by the Zimbabwean government.
The human rights champion was also passionate about education and in the 1970s helped start Greek school Saheti in Johannesburg.
Praised as the struggle stalwart of stalwarts, Bizos was also a family man.
He was married to Rita Daflos, who died in 2017 – just before his 90th birthday.
Together they had three sons.
Listen below for the full obituary of anti-apartheid lawyer George Bizos
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies
More from Local
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted
Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict.Read More
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane
On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.Read More
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch
The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan.Read More
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women
Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.Read More
Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar
Food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra rates Clement's first homemade custard attempt a 9/10.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
Failed manager hired to fix potholes - JRA says it can't dispute his references
The agency's Elvis Zwane says they hired Republic Monakedi through a recruitment process they used for other candidates.Read More
'Andile Lungisa's concerns are predominantly focused on poor prison conditions'
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa begins his two-year sentence at the North End prison in Port Elizabeth.Read More
Mastermind pleads guilty to kidnapping and threatening father of Vaal girl
Due to Tharina Human and three others pleading guilty the family will never get to hear what was behind the incident.Read More
'It is a sad day when country cannot guarantee safety of its health workers'
SA Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on the murder of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.Read More
More from Politics
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?
Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment.Read More
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba
Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today
South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday
There will be increased support for gender-based violence survivors. Restrictions on international travel will be eased.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm
The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight
The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public?
Independent energy advisor Ted Blom and spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on how the utility cuts power supply.Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5%
The number of national recoveries is 583,126, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.5%. Gauteng has 191,668 recoveries.Read More
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.Read More
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little'
Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies.Read More