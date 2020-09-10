'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights'
Anti-apartheid activist and human rights champion Advocate George Bizos passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92.
Bizos has defended the likes of Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, the families of Steve Bantu Biko, Chris Hani and the Cradock Four (Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlawuli).
He has also defended many other people from all spheres of life.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that South Africa was poorer without Bizos and the renowned human rights lawyer played a vital part in the drafting of South Africa’s Constitution.
The late human right's veteran is being remembered as a selfless man, who fought for legal justice for all South Africans.
Lilliesleaf Trust CEO Nic Wolpe pays tribute to the late struggle lawyer and says there will never be another like him.
In the bigger scale, will never see the likes of George Bizos or the Revonia Trialists including the defence team were a unique group of individuals who were dedicated and committed to the principles that underpinned our struggle.Nic Wolpe, CEO - Lilliesleaf Trust
George gave up a life of luxury to champion the poor and defend human rights. Because in his eyes, the struggle for human rights and the struggle to ensure that people lived in dignity, continued even after apartheid.Nic Wolpe, CEO - Lilliesleaf Trust
Listen below to the full conversation:
