EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib
Can violence and violent means be ever justifiable even for a political cause?
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged protests at malls and shopping centres across the country demanding that Clicks stores be shut and that those behind the ad be fired.
RELATED: Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff
This is after the company came under fire for an advert, which labelled black hair as “dry, frizzy and damaged”, causing widespread outrage in the country.
Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib says chapter 9 institutions and the Human Rights Commission are responsible to take action when citizens are violated.
If you are going to take the law into your own hands and allow this party or any other party to decide that it doesn't like something, therefore it is going to attack them and close them down, is not acceptable in a democratic society.Professor Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor - Wits University
The EFF theories, policies and behaviour is racism and no different from the AWB. It is not different from any other racist organisation.Professor Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor - Wits University
Listen below to the full conversation:
