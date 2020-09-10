Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist
After a video of a motorist alleging that when he asked for Two ten petrol, he meant he wanted petrol for R20 instead of R210.
Social media saw the video of the petrol attendant Wiseman getting scammed and decided to raise money for him under the #R210forWiseman.
Watch the initial video below:
Bank details to send to as verified by @tumisole— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) September 9, 2020
NOTE: Only do this is if you can afford to. I’m not forcing anyone so if you don’t have it just pass this tweet or send encouragement. #R210ForWiseman pic.twitter.com/ZbkKxkqUiX
Social media users rallied behind the hashtag and donated over R12,000 to Wiseman.
Watch the thank you video from him:
#Wiseman #R210ForWiseman "Thank you... God bless."— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2020
Wiseman personally thanks all those who have donated. His phone has been buzzing ALL day with notifications of funds coming in. pic.twitter.com/e6XpXcBTtT
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] With KUWTK coming to an end, here are some Scott Disick funny moments
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Daughter's singing halted by mother falling through roof mid song
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] David Blaine flying using only helium balloons goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bear charging towards hikers at Glacier National Park goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More