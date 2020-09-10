



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss

Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist

After a video of a motorist alleging that when he asked for Two ten petrol, he meant he wanted petrol for R20 instead of R210.

Social media saw the video of the petrol attendant Wiseman getting scammed and decided to raise money for him under the #R210forWiseman.

Watch the initial video below:

Bank details to send to as verified by @tumisole



NOTE: Only do this is if you can afford to. I’m not forcing anyone so if you don’t have it just pass this tweet or send encouragement. #R210ForWiseman pic.twitter.com/ZbkKxkqUiX — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) September 9, 2020

Social media users rallied behind the hashtag and donated over R12,000 to Wiseman.

Watch the thank you video from him:

#Wiseman #R210ForWiseman "Thank you... God bless."



Wiseman personally thanks all those who have donated. His phone has been buzzing ALL day with notifications of funds coming in. pic.twitter.com/e6XpXcBTtT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela...