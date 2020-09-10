Pranking John Perlman is serious business





To welcome award-winning, current affairs broadcaster and new host of the Afternoon Drive show, John Perlman to the Primedia family — Darren "Whackhead" Simpson from sister station, Kfm 94.5 throws back to when he pranked the "no-nonsense talk show host" at Kaya FM and it's comedy gold.

In describing John Perlman to their listeners, Sherlin Barends and Darren Simpson likened him to the same WhatsApp group as Cape Talk's no-nonsense, John Maytham. To which Sibongile Mafu joked, "so if your name is John, you'll most probably end up with an afternoon talk show at one of our stations."

Listen to the prank below!

Get to know John Perlman

John comes to 702 from Kaya FM, where his outstanding work garnered him numerous South Africa Radio Awards, including the News and Actuality Show of the Year award for 2011, 2019 and 2020, as well as an induction into South Africa’s Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

John is respected for his insights, his ability to facilitate constructive debate and for making many of the complex issues that shape South African society easier to engage and approach with balance.

Tune in to Afternoon Drive with John Perlman between 15:00-18:00 to get the day's news stories delivered to you by one of South Africa most respected news presenters!