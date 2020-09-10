Dad wanted me to be a teacher but supported my choice to be a lawyer - Ntsebeza





South African lawyer, public speaker, author and political activist Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza shared his incredible activism journey on ‘hanging out with Clement’.

Advocate Ntsebeza started off by remembering the life of Human rights advocate George Bizos who died yesterday at the age of 92.

He had an art of cross-examination that is second to none and you know those of us who were budding lawyers couldn’t mistake his skill in unearthing the truth. Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, South African lawyer, public speaker, author and political activist

Ntsebeza was born in the Eastern Cape (eCala). He explained that he lived in a town where land was separated by race even before the Group Areas Act was implemented. He was raised by both of his parents who were teachers and described his father to have influenced him in being a teacher but also supporting his decision to eventually study to become an attorney.

Before I left for Fort Hare I said to him I would like to become a lawyer but also I am not uninterested in teaching and then he said okay. As far I he knew the prospectus there is something called the BA law so that if I would like to become a teacher after I complete by BA. Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, South African lawyer, public speaker, author and political activist

Ntsebeza says he became interested in politics when he read about Dr Hendrik Verwoerd’s death in the newspapers when he was doing matric. He found that the University of Forte was in trouble with the apartheid government for celebrating the death of Verwoerd.

When I decided after I completed my matric I will go to the university of Fort Hare because I had read in the newspapers but I realised there is leadership in the university by people that were concerned about what was going on in the country. Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, South African lawyer, public speaker, author and political activist

Leader of the political party United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa, who was taught by Advocate Ntsebeza at Jongilizwe College, described him as a man who shaped him to who he was today in the political space.

Ntsebeza says he likes to take long walks and meditating.

