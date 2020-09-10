Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach
JOHANNESBURG - The coaching cleanout at Kaizer Chiefs continued on Thursday as the club announced that they had agreed to the early termination of assistant coach Shaun Bartlett’s contract.
This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp.
Chairman Kaizer Motaung indicated then that a new coach would be appointed before the team returned for pre-season training, with the club now in search of a new deputy as well.
On the release of Bartlett, Motaung said: "We would like to once again thank both gentlemen for their service to Kaizer Chiefs over the last 21 months."
This article first appeared on EWN : Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach
