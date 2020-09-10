ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved





The Constitutional Court is on Thursday hearing argument on whether or not the City of Tshwane Council should be dissolved or not.

The Gauteng government, the African National Congress as well as the Economic Freedom Fighters are challenging a high court decision overturning a decision to dissolve the city council which was in favour of the Democratic Alliance.

The biggest argument made by the provincial Exco is that they meet all the requirements contained in law. The action that is under review says that the provincial government can dissolve a municipality if it finds that it is not fulfilling its obligations. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Given the number of service delivery lapses that happened while political parties were fighting, the provincial government says it was within to take that action, she reports.

