I am going to miss the consistent loving giant George Bizos - Lindiwe Hani
Tributes have been pouring in for the renowned human rights lawyer and activist George Bizos who died of natural causes at his home yesterday afternoon at the age of 92.
Chris Hani's daughter Lindiwe Hani remembered the life of the legendary activist describing him as a loyal, extremely loving and rare gem. Hani recalled the first encounter with Bizos and how he fought for her father when he was imprisoned.
When we first moved to South Africa my mom insisted that as her children we must go to the American school but my father shot down that idea and said: 'No, George says Lindiwe needs to go to Saheti which is a Greek school.' As a result, that’s where I ended up so that was my interaction with the man.Lindiwe Hani
He never ever stopped fighting for our family, he never stopped supporting our family. That kind of love is rare.Lindiwe Hani
I am going to miss the consistent loving giant, whose first thought was for other people.Lindiwe Hani, Chris Hani's daughter
RELATED: 'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights'
Mr Fana, who was a security guard at Braamfischer Towers and is now studying to be a lawyer due to Bizos support, also paid his tribute.
I would carry his bags and press the lift for him every morning. He asked what do I do for a living, I said I am planning to do something about my life, he suggested I register for an LLB.Mr Fana Mabuza
Listen below for the full interview ...
