On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy





Saray Khumalo - First black African woman to summit Mount Everest. Together with cancer survivor Cindy van Wyk, they are on a mission to break this GWR record. As official GWR record attempt participants – they will give learners across South Africa access to digital libraries and the literacy skills needed to succeed.

John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Saray to fin out more.

The plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team from the UK. Individuals will cycle continuously for the duration of the event.

The most exciting thing is corporates (individuals also welcome) to donate bikes.

For four people one of them has to be on the bike at any time. We also have an option for two people. You can also ask a friend to donate a bike for R25,000.

For more information go to https://ischoolafrica.com/gwr4literacy/

