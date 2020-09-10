'Social exclusion is number one cause of escalating anxiety,' says psychologist





World Suicide Prevention Day is observed the 10th September annually and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has reported that the volume of calls to its helpline had doubled amid the coronavirus pandemic with 1,400 people reaching out every day.

Psychologist and senior lecturer at University of Johannesburg Sarojini Naidoo explained that health practitioners have been experiencing an increase in people’s mental behaviour where there not just dealing with anxiety but also depressive systems like mood swings, a change in sleeping patterns, eating habits, low energy and this is caused by self-isolation, tension at homes and reduced income for most people.

Anxiety and these other depressive symptoms that I mentioned often result to a sense of hopelessness this grid of fragility of where am I going, what am I doing? That often results to quite a strong suicidal ideation which I think has been the more worrying kind of trend we have seen lately. Sarojini Naidoo, Psychologist and senior lecturer - University of Johannesburg

Social exclusion I think is the number one cause of really escalating anxiety. Sarojini Naidoo, Psychologist and senior lecturer - University of Johannesburg

Naidoo emphasised that it was important to take note of people social media presence especially now people are forced to communicate digitally, and it was important to check on people who are living alone.

