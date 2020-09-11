[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him





Some months back a video of a street kid went viral in which he says he is a hustler and will never give up. Hip-hop artist put the words in one of his songs. Nyovest will go to East London and the boy. The act coincides with the release of Nyovest's album to be released today.

Watch the videos below and see the boy's response:

Please help me find him? I used his voice as a skit onda the album and I would like to pay him for it cause it really moved me and inspired me. #AMN pic.twitter.com/zCs51a4rYW — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 9, 2020

