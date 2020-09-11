[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss
A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human. She commands the dog to face her when she talks and the dog obliges.
Watch the video below:
My mom speaks to dogs like she’s speaking to a human 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/BLx2aqWyY8— ke dese, ako tlhoke (@TseboMabeba) September 10, 2020
More from Lifestyle
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy
Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK.Read More
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study
Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt saysRead More
How your tribe affects your vibe
Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence.Read More
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles
The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity.Read More
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa
Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as an act of gender-based violence.Read More
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins
The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting task.Read More
Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’
In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.Read More
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying
This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event.Read More
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe
The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More