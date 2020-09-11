'We thank those who opened their hearts to help Wiseman,' says Tumi Sole





Yesterday on our What's Gone Viral feature, you heard the story of Wiseman Ndabezitha, the Pietermaritzburg petrol attendant who fell victim to a prank at the petrol station he works in, that tried to humiliate him. Ndabezitha had poured R210 worth of petrol into the tank of a customer who was secretly recording him. The customer then told Wiseman he had asked him to pour two R10 notes worth of petrol.

The customer then drove off without paying the R210.

Rallied by social media #CountryDuty activist Tumi Sole, South Africans on social media rallied to give Wiseman much more than the R210 he wasn't paid.

Yesterday morning, Buli Ndlovu from Nedbank called this show yesterday to say Nedbank would double the amount that had been raised for Wiseman.

Bongani Bingwa on #702Breakfast speaks to Tumi Sole for more on this.

We are grateful to South Africans who opened their hearts to help Wiseman. Tumi Sole, Lawyer and Activist

We have to try and find solutions because politicians are not going to that for us. Tumi Sole, Lawyer and Activist

The power of social media demonstrates how corporates and South Africans can work together. Tumi Sole, Lawyer and Activist

READ: Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist

We will update the story when we manage to speak to Wiseman.

Listen below for the full interview...