Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions
JOHANNESBURG - A technical glitch has led to thousands of Capitec clients waking up on Friday morning to find additional deductions from their accounts without their consent.
Messages and photos have been posted on social media platforms this morning of people complaining about money being taken without their approval.
Capitec said that it was still trying to establish how a retailer using another bank managed to deduct transactions from Capitec account holders twice.
#CapitecBank JUST IN: A technical glitch has lead to some Capitec clients waking up this morning, to find additional deductions from their accounts, without their consent.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2020
#CapitecBank Capitec says its still trying to establish how a retailer using another bank - managed to deduct transactions from— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2020
Capitec account holders, twice.
Spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reimbursed within 24 hours.
"This transaction process, something went wrong technically. That bank requested the money two times. Some clients will see on their account a double deduction. Our IT team and that other bank's IT team are working together to resolve this as quickly as possible."
We will SMS the affected clients directly. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) September 11, 2020
This article first appeared on EWN : Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions
