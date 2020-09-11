'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu





The African National Congress (ANC) was in Zimbabwe to meet with Zanu-PF leaders to mediate and end the nation’s escalating economic and political crisis.

The delegation, which was led by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, returned late yesterday.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu joined The Clement Manyathela Show. She said the meeting went well as they tackled issues of corruption and many other challenges that both South Africa and Zimbabwe were facing.

The meeting was upfront, it was open, frank and the SG of Zanu-PF said this meeting was the first of its kind when we look at the history of the meetings we have had previously. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

What we were able to share with Zanu-PF is what we see and what we hear is not something that represents our self-including point of view in what we need to do as the governing party in creating a conducive government for our people first and for most but also running the economy to a point that benefits our people. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

We do have to appreciate the challenges that are in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on South Africa, so we cannot just sit and say that is Zimbabwe and there is nothing we can do about it. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

This was the second delegation to head to Zimbabwe. Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa sent envoys to the country who included Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi but their meeting failed to yield any progress as the delegation did not meet with opposition parties and was widely criticised for failing to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zulu says they will be going back to Zimbabwe as they did not meet with the rest of Zanu-PF members due to not having enough time.

When you go to Zimbabwe and want to meet with other role players, you're not going to land there for one day and think you're going to meet everybody. Remember that the opposition party themselves have been split to a number of political parties. You have to be sure that when you go there you have ample time. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

