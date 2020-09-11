SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages





The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is currently experiencing critical blood supply shortages. Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to SANBS chief marketing officer Silungile Mlambo for more on this.

COVID-19 has had a lot of impact on our bloodstock because we couldn't go to the public place we usually go to. As of today we have enough to last three days. We prefer to have blood that can last five days. Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer - SANBS

All our donor centres have precautionary measures to ensure the donors and our employees are safe. This has been the case even before COVID-19 Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer - SANBS

If you are over 16 years and not over 75 and weighing a minimum of 50kilograms you are eligible to donate blood.

