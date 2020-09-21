Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams
As the examination period approaches, you may feel the pressure of the exams getting to you. “It is quite normal to feel some anxiety about exams”, says Debbie Lees, Foundation Programme Manager of the AAA School of Advertising.
Some people find that a bit of pressure encourages them to do some serious work. For others, this pressure can result in a fear of failure that defeats matric students even before they put pen to paper.
To this end, in these unusual times, a little bit of extra help will go a long way. The AAA School of Advertising has put together a sound, online matric revision programme which will enhance the already excellent work being done by Matric Educators in secondary schools.
This revision course is presented by experienced Grade 12 educators from various schools, many of whom have also marked the external National Senior Certificate Examination and are therefore familiar with the standards required.
The aim of this programme is to assist matric students in their preparation for their final examinations by exposing them to typical exam-type questions, explaining challenging aspects of the curriculum and providing matric students with detailed study notes.
The table below summarises the subjects that will be offered by our experienced matric educators from the 3rd to the 30th of October.
Get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. Join AAA School of Advertising between 3 – 31 October for a series of 11 online matric revision days, presented by highly experienced grade 12 educators.
For more information about the programme, visit the Matric Revision Programme page and direct all questions or queries regarding the upcoming programme to matricrevision@aaaschool.ac.za.
More from Lifestyle
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro
Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes
Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading.Read More
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma
Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly.Read More
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando
Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August.Read More
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy
Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK.Read More