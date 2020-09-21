Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams





As the examination period approaches, you may feel the pressure of the exams getting to you. “It is quite normal to feel some anxiety about exams”, says Debbie Lees, Foundation Programme Manager of the AAA School of Advertising.

Some people find that a bit of pressure encourages them to do some serious work. For others, this pressure can result in a fear of failure that defeats matric students even before they put pen to paper.

To this end, in these unusual times, a little bit of extra help will go a long way. The AAA School of Advertising has put together a sound, online matric revision programme which will enhance the already excellent work being done by Matric Educators in secondary schools.

This revision course is presented by experienced Grade 12 educators from various schools, many of whom have also marked the external National Senior Certificate Examination and are therefore familiar with the standards required.

The aim of this programme is to assist matric students in their preparation for their final examinations by exposing them to typical exam-type questions, explaining challenging aspects of the curriculum and providing matric students with detailed study notes.

The table below summarises the subjects that will be offered by our experienced matric educators from the 3rd to the 30th of October.

Get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. Join AAA School of Advertising for a series of 11 online matric revision days.

For more information about the programme, visit the Matric Revision Programme page and direct all questions or queries regarding the upcoming programme to matricrevision@aaaschool.ac.za.