When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana





Bongi Mvuyana is a singer, songwriter and performer who fuses soul, jazz and folk music to deliver a fresh, alternative soul sound to the discerning music lover.

Her debut singleI Wonder introduced her sound to the African music scene in 2014 and went on to chart on Metro FM’s Top 30 Countdown and on four Nigerian radio stations. This was followed by an emotive ballad _Gold _which charted on Vuma FM, Maskandi-influenced _Sweet Love _that playlisted on radio stations across Africa, and Sizwile which was remixed by renowned producer Da Capo and played in sets by the likes of Black Coffee & Louie Vega. Her feature on Ralf GUM's Used To Be has earned her a new fanbase on the house music scene and upcoming collaborations with established

Azania Mosaka speaks to Bongi for more.

I believe in timing. Things don't always happen the way you want them to happen. The album got taken off and put back in 2020 and released it in the right way. By the time I released the album in 2014 I was empty. I have healed where I needed to heal. Bongi Mvuyana, Singer, songwriter and performer

Whenever I create music I think whether this is an authentic experience. I don't want to latch onto trends. That's what kept this album, whether was released in 2014 or 2020 because the music is still relevant Bongi Mvuyana, Singer, songwriter and performer

I dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called me. It was a rainy day and I was jogging when he called. I thought someone was playing a joke on me. Bongi Mvuyana, Singer, songwriter and performer

We were talking yesterday and there is more to come from Bongi and Ralf GUM. We are in lockdown the plan is to release music. Bongi Mvuyana, Singer, songwriter and performer

Listen below for the full interview ...